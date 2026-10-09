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'No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American...': Kamal Haasan hits back at Elon Musk over Starlink row

'No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American...': Kamal Haasan hits back at Elon Musk over Starlink row

In a post on X, Haasan defended India’s right to regulate its telecommunications sector while calling for competition in satellite internet services, affordable connectivity and stringent national security safeguards.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 9:20 PM IST
'No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American...': Kamal Haasan hits back at Elon Musk over Starlink rowElon Musk had questioned why Starlink had not received a licence in India despite operating in more than 165 countries.

Actor, filmmaker and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has pushed back against Elon Musk’s criticism of India’s satellite internet licensing process, saying no billionaire should dictate a country’s policies and asserting that India is a democracy, not a colony.

In a post on X, Haasan defended India’s right to regulate its telecommunications sector while calling for competition in satellite internet services, affordable connectivity and stringent national security safeguards.

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“Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy — Indian or American,” Haasan wrote, addressing the SpaceX chief’s criticism of the delay in granting a licence to Starlink, his satellite internet company.

Musk had questioned why Starlink had not received a licence in India despite operating in more than 165 countries. He also asked whether industrialist Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”, fuelling allegations that regulatory processes were favouring domestic business interests.

Haasan calls for affordable satellite internet

Haasan said India should welcome competition from domestic and international satellite internet providers, provided they offered practical and affordable connectivity, particularly in remote areas.

He cautioned that high subscription fees and equipment costs could make satellite internet inaccessible to ordinary households in a country with relatively low per-capita incomes.

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“Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one,” he said, adding that competition should be determined by which provider could deliver the most affordable and effective last-mile connectivity.

Haasan also stressed that telecommunications networks and spectrum were strategic infrastructure rather than merely commercial assets, making national security safeguards non-negotiable.

Questions Western double standards

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The actor-politician challenged what he described as Western double standards on free-market competition, arguing that countries routinely protect their domestic industries and impose restrictions on foreign companies when national interests are involved.

He cited the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and restrictions on Huawei in both India and the US, saying countries could not demand unrestricted market access from others while pursuing protectionist policies themselves.

“Every country makes choices based on its own interests,” Haasan said.

BharatNet shortcomings highlighted

While defending India’s regulatory independence, Haasan acknowledged shortcomings in the country’s digital connectivity initiatives. He cited the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit findings on BharatNet, the government programme aimed at extending broadband connectivity to rural areas.

According to the figures cited by Haasan, only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite expenditure of ₹39,888 crore. He said India must question the programme’s performance while recognising the telecom sector’s contribution to making mobile internet among the world’s most affordable.

Concluding his remarks, Haasan said India would welcome international businesses but retain the authority to determine its own policies.

“India is a democracy, not a colony,” he said, adding that the country’s future would be decided by its people, not Western interests or billionaires, whether Indian or American.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:20 PM IST
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