A jhalmuri vendor from West Bengal, who shot to nationwide fame after serving the iconic Bengali snack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-profile political visit, has now claimed that he is receiving threatening phone calls allegedly originating from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Vikram Shaw, the vendor at the centre of the controversy, alleged that unknown callers have been repeatedly contacting him using abusive language and issuing threats over the phone. According to Shaw, some callers claimed to be speaking from Pakistan, while others allegedly used numbers linked to Bangladesh.

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“They are calling from Pakistan and threatening to blow me up with a bomb… I did not say anything to them, I simply disconnected the call. Then another call comes from Bangladesh asking whether I am alive or not,” Shaw told IANS while speaking about the alleged harassment.

He further claimed that the calls have continued for several days and that many of them come from unidentified international numbers. Shaw alleged that callers frequently use vulgar language and attempt to intimidate him.

From local vendor to political symbol

Shaw first came into the public spotlight after he served jhalmuri to PM Modi during the prime minister’s visit to Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. What initially appeared to be a routine roadside interaction soon transformed into a major political talking point in the state.

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The humble snack — a spicy puffed rice mixture popular across Bengal — later became a symbolic part of the BJP’s campaign narrative in the state. BJP leaders and supporters were seen distributing and consuming jhalmuri during rallies, celebrations and victory events following the party’s improved electoral performance.

PM Modi himself had referred to the moment during campaign speeches, delivering a political punchline that quickly went viral: “I ate jhalmuri, but TMC felt the jhal (spice).”

Overnight fame & public attention

Following the Prime Minister’s visit, Shaw’s stall reportedly witnessed a dramatic rise in footfall. Curious visitors, political supporters and social media users flocked to the shop, turning the local vendor into a widely recognised face beyond Bengal.

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Long queues were seen outside the stall in the days after the visit, while videos and photographs of Shaw serving the snack circulated extensively online. The sudden attention transformed his once-local business into a point of national curiosity.