Dixon, Elecon, JSW Infra, Kaynes Technology shares rise up to 7% amid market rally today

Shares of Dixon Technologies, Elecon Engineering, JSW Infrastructure and Kaynes Technology India rose up to 7% amid a rally in the market on Friday. Sensex jumped 563 points to 75,747 in the afternoon session after rising as much as 195 points in early trade. Nifty gained 165 points to 23,822 in the afternoon session today.

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Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies shares rose 5.34% to Rs 11,862 today against the previous close of Rs 11,260. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,405 crore. The multibagger stock has clocked gains of 263% in three years and risen 197.28% in ten years. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 9605 on March 30, 2026 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 18,471 on September 25, 2025. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,320 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 164.98 crore as 1.41 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

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Elecon Engineering

Elecon Engineering shares rose 6.93% to Rs 539.50 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 504.50.

Market cap of Elecon Engineering rose to Rs 11,991 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 7.35 crore as 1.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. The multibagger stock has clocked gains of 1094% in five yaers and risen 1650% in ten years. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 352 on March 30, 2026 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 716.55 on June 3, 2025.

Elecon Engineering manufactures and sells power transmission and material handling equipment in India and internationally.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure shares rose 4.59% to Rs 279 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 266.75.

Market cap of JSW Infrastructure rose to Rs 57,885 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 7.27 crore as 2.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. The stock has risen 9% in three months and fallen 5% in a year. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 233 on April 7, 2026 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 348.95 on September 24, 2025.

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JSW Infrastructure provides maritime-related services including, cargo handling, storage solutions, and logistics services.

Kaynes Technology India

Kaynes Technology India shares gained 3.58% to Rs 3290 against the previous close of Rs 3176. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,201 crore. Turnover stood at Rs 60.68 crore as 1.86 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on BSE. The stock has fallen 26% in two weeks and lost 25.74% in a month.

Kaynes Technology stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 2995 on May 20, 2026 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 7705 on October 7, 2025.

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company. The company provides conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing, and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, Internet of Things ("IoT"), Information Technology (IT) and other segments.