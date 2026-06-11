Supreme Court says homemakers are 'nation builders', values loss of domestic care at ₹30,000 a month

In a significant ruling recognising the economic and social value of unpaid domestic work, the Supreme Court has said that describing women who run households merely as "homemakers" understates their contribution, observing that their role extends far beyond domestic chores to shaping families, nurturing future generations and contributing to nation-building.

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The judgment, delivered by a bench led by Justice Sanjay Karol, came while laying down principles for determining compensation in cases involving the accidental death of homemakers. The court also issued fresh guidelines to account for the loss of domestic care and services provided by women within families.

'She should be called a nation builder'

Emphasising the broader impact of unpaid household work, the bench said the domestic work and caregiving services performed by homemakers carry undeniable economic value and are essential to raising future generations and strengthening families.

"The domestic work and caregiving services provided by homemakers have an economic value that cannot be ignored," the court said.

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The bench observed that a woman's role within the household goes much beyond cooking, cleaning or managing day-to-day affairs.

"Instead of calling her a homemaker, she should be called a nation builder," the court said, underlining that the impact of a woman's work at home reaches well beyond the four walls of a household.

According to the court, homemakers play a central role in raising children, nurturing values, supporting family members and contributing to human resource development, which in turn supports national development.

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'Marriage does not mean hiring a maid'

The judgment also contained broader observations on gender roles and responsibilities within marriage.

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"Marriage does not mean hiring a maid," the bench observed, stressing that domestic responsibilities are shared obligations of both spouses.

The court clarified that a woman's aspirations and professional ambitions cannot be sacrificed merely because she is married.

If a woman wishes to pursue a career as a doctor, professional or in any other field while ensuring a stable environment for her children, such choices cannot be construed as cruelty towards her husband or in-laws, the bench said.

"A woman's identity does not end after marriage," the court added.

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Recognition for unpaid labour

The Supreme Court acknowledged that women who devote their time and energy to managing households often make substantial personal sacrifices that remain socially and economically invisible.

The bench observed that homemakers contribute significantly to family wealth and stability and deserve appropriate recognition for years of unpaid labour and caregiving.

It also said homemakers deserve equal consideration in jointly acquired family assets in view of their invaluable contribution.

New compensation guideline

In a major move, the court introduced fresh guidelines for compensation in motor accident cases involving homemakers.

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It held that compensation should not be confined to a narrow assessment of financial loss and must also take into account the value of domestic care and services lost by the family.

To address this, the court fixed the value of "loss of domestic care" at ₹30,000 per month.

The bench said the principle would operate as an additional guideline alongside existing standards used by courts while deciding compensation claims. It further observed that the future contribution of homemakers should also be factored into compensation awards, recognising that their role in family welfare and social development continues to expand over time.

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