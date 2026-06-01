Supreme Court gets five new judges, nears expanded strength of 38: Who are the appointees?

In its new expansion drive, the Supreme Court of India has appointed five new judges, recommended by the SC Collegium. The Union Minister of State (in charge) of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, posted the announcement on X, stating that the appointment has now brought the Supreme Court closer to its newly expanded sanctioned strength of 38 judges.

Advertisement

The appointments come at a crucial time when India’s judicial system is struggling with a heavy caseload and increasing demands for quicker justice delivery, according to Bar and Bench.

In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges of the Supreme Court of India. I convey my best wishes to them:- pic.twitter.com/WxHaRYWF6p — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 1, 2026

The five appointees bring with them decades of experience from courtrooms across the country. They include four serving High Court Chief Justices, Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, and Justice Arun Palli, as well as senior Advocate V. Mohana, whose advancement marks a significant moment for gender representation in the higher judiciary.

Advertisement

Senior Advocate V. Mohana

The most notable appointment is that of senior advocate V. Mohana. A respected lawyer from Tamil Nadu, she becomes only the second woman in India’s history to be directly elevated from the Bar to the Supreme Court, after Justice Indu Malhotra in 2018. Her appointment is being viewed as an important step toward improving diversity and representation in the higher judiciary.

Justice Sheel Nagu

Justice Sheel Nagu, currently the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has spent nearly four decades in the legal profession. Beginning his career as an advocate in Madhya Pradesh, he built a reputation in constitutional and civil law before being elevated to the bench. Over the years, he has handled several important matters and is widely regarded as a judge with deep administrative and judicial experience.

Advertisement

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar’s journey to the Supreme Court has taken him from the Jharkhand High Court to the leadership of the Bombay High Court. Known for his expertise in both civil and criminal matters, he has been part of several landmark rulings during his judicial career. His elevation also strengthens representation from eastern India in the country’s highest court.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, currently serving as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, began his legal career in Delhi. An alumnus of the University of Delhi’s Campus Law Centre, he has handled a wide range of constitutional, commercial, and civil disputes. Colleagues often describe him as a judge known for his balanced approach and clarity in legal reasoning.

Justice Arun Palli

Justice Arun Palli, who currently heads the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, brings extensive experience from the Punjab and Haryana judicial system. During his tenure on the bench, he has dealt with several complex constitutional and administrative law matters, earning recognition for his detailed and practical judgments.