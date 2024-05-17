Swati Maliwal assault case: Exclusive video footage reveals aftermath of alleged assault on AAP MP

In a recent development, the India Today Group has obtained an exclusive access to a video reportedly showing the aftermath of the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal while she was present at Arvind Kejriwal’s home.

The video captures a heated argument between Maliwal and the security personnel at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the footage, Maliwal is briefly seen engaged in a confrontation with the security staff, who can be heard instructing her to vacate the premises. She could also be heard abusing the guards, as she refused to move without meeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

She also said that she had dialed the emergency number '112' and was waiting for the police to arrive at the location.

Business today has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

The AAP MP has filed a written complaint over the assault by Bibhav Kumar on Thursday, and said she hopes "appropriate action" will be taken.

A day after Maliwal levelled charges against Kejriwal's aide, AAP confirmed the allegations and stated that Kejriwal has directed stern action to be taken in the matter. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, at a press conference, also said that the incident involving Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear before the agency on today at 11 AM for a hearing. However, Arvind Kejriwal has not commented on the matter, which has stirred significant controversy. Kumar is viewed as a key figure in the Chief Minister's office.