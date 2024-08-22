Thalapathy Vijay unveils flag of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam; takes pledge with party workers, leaders

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Thursday unveiled the flag and symbol of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Chennai. He said that his party will follow the path of social justice. He said at the flag launching ceremony that the significance of the party flag would be revealed during a state-level conference.

He also read a pledge along with the party workers and leaders. He also said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings. The TVK flag is red and maroon at the top and bottom and yellow in the middle with two elephants and a Vaagai flower, which symbolises victory.

The party also shared its anthem, composed by S Thaman and written by V Vivek, on its social media handles.

Read the full pledge of Thalapathy Vijay's political party here

We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil... I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.

He also said that the party will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu. After the flag reveal, a massive rally will take place in the last week of September to formally launch the party in Vikravandi in northern Tamil Nadu.

The party's registration under the Election Commission is at an advanced stage and will be complete soon. In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of TVK after he got a nod for the same from his fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

At the time, he said that his political outfit will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls. "Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want," he said.