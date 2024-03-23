'This arrest has not surprised me': Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita reads out message from jail. Watch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday read out a statement from Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody in the liquor scam case.

"...There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them...Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1,000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise...," Kejriwal wrote.

A city court on Friday remanded Kejriwal in ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court observed that custodial interrogation was required to "unearth the remaining proceeds of crime" and to "confront him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during the investigation".

The Delhi court remanded Kejriwal in ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days while accusing the AAP leader of being "involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly election".

"Accused is hereby remanded to the custody of ED till March 28 for the purposes of his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during investigation," the court said. Taking note of the evidence, the court also said that the provisions under section 19 (power of arrest) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been "substantially complied with".