'This is just a trailer': Eknath Shinde hints at more trouble for Congress, Uddhav's Sena ahead of 2024 LS polls 

After inducting former Congress leader Milind Deora into Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said this was just a trailer and the full picture was yet to come, hinting at more influx from the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the occasion, Shinde said he performed an "operation" one and half years before and didn't even have to make stitches and the operation was done. "I won't say anything more than this...This is just a trailer, film is yet to come in," he said in an apparent reference to the split he carried out in Shiv Sena, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June 2022.

The Congress, Uddhav's Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, who are part of the INDIA alliance, are currently holding talks for the Lok Sabha seat-sharing. In the last parliamentary elections, the undivided Sena had contested with the BJP and the undivided NCP had fought elections with Congress. NCP had contested 19 seats while Congress on 25 of 48. Since Sena is also with them now, the number of seats each party is going to get is likely to come down - a move that may upset the aspirants.

Milind Deora, a two-time former MP from South Mumbai, joined Shinde's Shiv Sena on Sunday. After joining Shiv Sena, Deora said the Congress was indulging in negative politics and personal attacks. "The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal - speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it."

Deora said be believe in the politics of GAIN - Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity, and Nationalism. "I don't believe in the politics of PAIN - Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity." "I don't believe in negative politics. My ideology is to work for the people. I don't believe in abusing people and doing negative politics. Those who have no agenda, no positive program to take the country forward will continue to speak negatively," he said.

There are reports that Deora was upset with the Uddhav Sena which, despite no formal seat-sharing, was laying claims to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha. Deora had won the seat in 2004 and 2019. He came in the second position in 2014 and 2019 when Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant bagged the prestigious seat.

After Deora quit the Congress, Uddhav Shiv's Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. "Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Raut asserted. When asked about Deora quitting the Congress, Raut said, "If people change loyalties to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state."

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai seat but the understanding within the MVA alliance was to not disturb the sitting MP.