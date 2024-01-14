Setback for Congress: Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena in presence of CM Eknath Shinde

Milind Deora, who resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Sunday, has joined the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde was present when Deora joined the party, news agency PTI reported.

VIDEO | @milinddeora joins Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in presence of Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde in Mumbai.



Deora had resigned from Congress earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/34sUhDPSsj January 14, 2024

Soon after joining the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp), Deora said that he is beseeched by calls about his reasons for leaving the Congress. "I have been receiving a lot of calls since morning about why I left the Congress. I was a lawyer of the party during its most challenging decade. However, there is a difference between the present Congress and the Congress which my father late Murli Deora joined in 1968," he said.

He also attacked the Congress and said that the party has a singular goal of speaking against whatever the Prime Minister has to say and do.

He was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal-- speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it."

"I believe in politics of GAIN- Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don't believe in the politics of PAIN- Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity," he added.

Milind Deora resigned from the Congress earlier today. While announcing his resignation, Deora said: "I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party." He also thanked leaders, colleagues and party workers for their support over the years.

Sources close to Deora told news agency PTI that he left the grand old party after "a very long and futile wait." They further said that the former Lok Sabha MP could not get an assurance from the Congress on whether he would get to contest from Mumbai South in the upcoming polls.

"A young leader's political future was thrown into uncertainty and there was no redressal," Milind Deora's aides said.

Later, Deora went to the popular Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Sharing the pictures from his temple visit on X formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I started a new turning point in my life by visiting Sri Siddhivinayak Temple, Sri Ganapati. With Bappa's blessings, I got a new hope. New awareness inspired us to work for Mumbai and the country."