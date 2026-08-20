Ticket changed from RAC to WL without notice? This passenger stood all journey and won ₹5,000

RAC ticket changed to waitlist

When Singh reached Anand Vihar Railway Station at around 6:30 am, he discovered that his ticket status had changed from RAC-43 to WL-44 after the reservation chart was prepared.

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Singh approached railway staff and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) for assistance. He was reportedly told that a coach had been removed from the train, resulting in the change in his reservation status. With no alternative arrangement available, Singh had to travel standing for the entire journey.

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The Railways later informed him through a response dated February 15, 2013, that coach SE-1 had been removed by the operating branch, which had resulted in his RAC ticket becoming WL-44.

Consumer commission rules in passenger’s favour

Singh subsequently filed a consumer complaint alleging deficiency in service. On March 11, 2020, the District Consumer Commission in New Delhi directed the Railways to pay him ₹ 5,000 for the pain and mental agony caused by the incident.

The Railways challenged the order before the Delhi State Consumer Commission. On February 27, 2026, the State Commission upheld the earlier decision. The bench, comprising Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Bimla Kumari, said the Railways had failed to provide timely information about the change in the passenger's ticket status.

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The commission observed: “Thus, the appellants (the Railways) failed to inform the respondent in time, due to which the Respondent could not make any alternative arrangements.”

Why Railways were held responsible

Legal expert Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates, told ET Wealth Online that the key issue was not whether an RAC ticket guaranteed a berth, but the Railways' failure to inform Singh about the adverse change in his reservation.

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“In my view, that failure in communication was the core deficiency,” Chandwani said, according to The Economic Times.

The commission also rejected the Railways' argument that Singh could have simply sought a refund or avoided travelling. It held that once the Railways changed his reservation because of operational reasons, timely communication was necessary to allow him to make alternative arrangements.

The Delhi State Consumer Commission ultimately upheld the ₹ 5,000 compensation, bringing the long-running dispute in Singh's favour.