'Time to make issue resonate internationally': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee calls London protest over 'vote chori'

In a statement posted on X late on Friday, Rathee said he had reached London and asked people to gather at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament Square at noon on Saturday.

“Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament Square at 12 pm if you're here,” Rathee wrote. Calling for the issue to be raised before an international audience, he added, “It is time to make the issue resonate internationally.” He ended the post with “Jai Hind”.

I’ve just reached London It’s time the world sees the reality of vote chor and murderer of democracy. International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai Join the protest tomorrow in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in parliament square at 12pm if you’re here Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 16, 2026

Detained ahead of CJP protest

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Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar last week. Police said preventive measures were taken to stop demonstrators from gathering in the national capital.

Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing security concerns and procedural requirements, and deployed personnel at strategic locations to restrict access to Jantar Mantar. The CJP had called the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes concerning Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

The party confirmed Rathee's detention on X and alleged that the government was afraid of young people who refused to remain silent. Police said Rathee was detained under Section 172(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He was kept under watch at a crime branch office in Gurugram and released after nearly 18 hours. An officer said he was handed over to his family at around 3 am after discussions with Delhi Police and an assurance that he would not join a group seeking to gather where prohibitory orders were in force.

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Connaught Place closure announced

The proposed protest also prompted the New Delhi Traders Association to announce the closure of Connaught Place market that Saturday. Joint Secretary Amit Gupta said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety because thousands of people visit the commercial hub at weekends.

Noida Police reject arrest rumours

Noida Police later described online claims that they had arrested Rathee as false, misleading and baseless. They urged people to verify information before sharing it and warned that those spreading false information or rumours could face legal action.

Rathee has asked supporters to assemble at Parliament Square in London to raise the allegations concerning electoral rolls before an international audience.