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'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP 

'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP 

This support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism, further strengthening the State's fiscal capacity and providing fresh impetus to development works, says CM Yogi Adityanath

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 1:08 PM IST
'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP 'Together, we remain committed to building a stronger Uttar Pradesh,' says Yogi on Centre's tax devolution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the advance release of tax devolution to the state. He called it a reflection of the "spirit of cooperative federalism" that would strengthen Uttar Pradesh's finances and boost development.

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"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon. Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman Ji for the advance release of ₹19,208 crore in tax devolution to Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister wrote on X.

Don't Miss: UP leads India in sugar, sugarcane and ethanol production; CM Yogi cites ₹3.23 lakh crore payouts

He said the "timely support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism, further strengthening the State's fiscal capacity and providing fresh impetus to development works, infrastructure creation and welfare initiatives."

Don't Miss: Yogi Says “U.P Is Now Among India's Top 3 Economies”, Highlights Jobs Opportunity & Skill Push

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CENTRE RELEASES ADVANCE TAX DEVOLUTION

On Saturday, the Union government released an additional instalment of tax devolution worth ₹1,09,019 crore to states, in addition to the regular monthly devolution scheduled for August 10.

The Ministry of Finance said the advance release was in line with the Centre's commitment to strengthen state finances and accelerate capital expenditure and development projects.

According to the Finance Ministry, Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by population, received the largest allocation under the advance release at ₹21,931.64 crore.

Bihar received ₹12,825.70 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at ₹9,854.13 crore. West Bengal was allocated ₹9,196.29 crore, while Maharashtra received ₹7,686.25 crore.

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The tax devolution is part of the Centre's tax-sharing arrangement with states and is distributed based on the Finance Commission's recommendations, which take into account factors such as population, area, income distance and other prescribed criteria.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 2, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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