'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP 

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He said the "timely support reflects the spirit of cooperative federalism, further strengthening the State's fiscal capacity and providing fresh impetus to development works, infrastructure creation and welfare initiatives."

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CENTRE RELEASES ADVANCE TAX DEVOLUTION

On Saturday, the Union government released an additional instalment of tax devolution worth ₹1,09,019 crore to states, in addition to the regular monthly devolution scheduled for August 10.

The Ministry of Finance said the advance release was in line with the Centre's commitment to strengthen state finances and accelerate capital expenditure and development projects.

According to the Finance Ministry, Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by population, received the largest allocation under the advance release at ₹21,931.64 crore.

Bihar received ₹12,825.70 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at ₹9,854.13 crore. West Bengal was allocated ₹9,196.29 crore, while Maharashtra received ₹7,686.25 crore.

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The tax devolution is part of the Centre's tax-sharing arrangement with states and is distributed based on the Finance Commission's recommendations, which take into account factors such as population, area, income distance and other prescribed criteria.

