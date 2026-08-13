US additional 10% duty applies to about 55% of India’s exports  

“Importantly, about 45% of India’s exports to the US remain exempt from the additional duty,” Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Darpan Jain said. This implies that the additional duty currently covers roughly 55% of India’s exports to the US.

India continues to engage with US authorities to resolve outstanding trade issues and is working towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), he added.

The tariff development comes as India steps up efforts to deepen and diversify trade relationships through a series of ongoing free trade agreement negotiations and other market-access initiatives.

The third round of negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) concluded in Ottawa from July 6-10, 2026. The 13th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee also met from July 6-10 to advance the review of the agreement and expand market access, according to the government officials.

Advertisement

India and Israel held the second round of their FTA negotiations in New Delhi from July 20-23, while the first round of India-Maldives FTA negotiations was conducted virtually from July 28-31.

The government officials said these negotiations were aimed at advancing “balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreements” to enhance bilateral trade, improve market access, promote investment flows and deepen long-term economic cooperation.

Beyond the ongoing FTA negotiations, India also held a bilateral engagement meeting with Taiwan as part of its wider trade and economic engagement with partners in the region.

An important development in India's Northeast and its trade engagement with the region has also been the reopening of border trade through the Nathu La Pass, according to the government. The reopening comes after a gap of around six years following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, marking a significant step for border trade and economic activity in the region.

Advertisement

India is also seeking to strengthen its trade and economic engagement with the European Union. The third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting was held in Brussels on July 15, with discussions focused on trade, technology, security, innovation and strategic cooperation.

The government officials also highlighted recent steps to improve Indian exporters’ access to the EU market. The EU approved 21 additional Indian fishery establishments for exports to EU member states, taking the total number of approved establishments to 123. The move is expected to strengthen market access for Indian seafood, including aquaculture shrimp and cephalopods.

Separately, the European Commission added two Indian ship-recycling facilities — YSI Recycling Services LLP and Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd — to its European List of Ship Recycling Facilities. The government said this could make India the first non-OECD country to have shipyards listed by the EU.

Highlighting strategic momentum across regional markets, the Commerce Secretary pointed to rising trade figures in Africa, underpinned by targeted trade frameworks. "Africa is one region where our trade has been increasing," the secretary noted, adding that "Our approach has been on the preferential trade agreement."

Addressing questions regarding proposed US legislation to impose 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, the official declined to weigh in on foreign policy decisions, keeping the focus strictly on ongoing bilateral dialogue.

Advertisement

"This is a legislative process of the US, their internal matter - we should not comment on it," the Commerce Secretary stated. "We are engaged on negotiations and both sides are committed to this deal."