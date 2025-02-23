'Can soar to $1 trillion': Top investor Vijay Kedia believes India's THIS sector is an 'untapped goldmine'

Investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday called India’s tourism sector an 'untapped goldmine', highlighting its potential to become a $1 trillion industry. In a post, Kedia pointed out that while tourism contributed $253 billion to India's GDP in 2024, the 45-day Kumbh Mela alone is projected to generate $40–$50 billion. He, however, said that despite India’s diverse tourism offerings, infrastructure, safety, ease of travel, hygiene, and marketing remain key challenges that need to be addressed.

India's tourism industry is an untapped goldmine!

In 2023, it contributed $230B (around 5% of GDP), rising to ~$253B in 2024. Yet, the 45-day Kumbh alone is projected to generate $40B-$50B—a massive economic boost!

India has it all—BREATHTAKING BEACHES, MAJESTIC MOUNTAINS, VAST… https://t.co/dJT47PGret — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) February 23, 2025

Kedia described India as a country with breathtaking beaches, majestic mountains, vast deserts, royal palaces, snow-clad landscapes, magnificent temple architecture, spiritual retreats, thrilling adventures, and holistic wellness tourism. He stated that with the right focus, the tourism industry could create millions of jobs and provide a significant boost to the economy. "The missing links are? Infrastructure, safety & security, ease of travel, hygiene & better marketing," he wrote.

His remarks come as global projections signal strong growth for India's tourism sector. In December 2024, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) President Julia Simpson stated that India’s tourism industry is expected to double in value to $523 billion within the next decade, with employment rising from 45 million to 63 million jobs.

"Tourism represents about seven per cent of the Indian economy and in 2019 it was about USD 211 billion. Now it is about USD 256 billion and gives jobs to 45 million people in India," she said in an interview with PTI. "In 10 years, the sector is going to be worth USD 523 billion in India, more than double the present size of USD 256 billion. In 10 years, the tourism sector in India will be providing jobs to 63 million people."

Simpson also addressed sustainability concerns, noting that tourism accounts for 5% of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions, the third highest in the world after the US and China. However, she said that India is becoming more efficient in managing emissions. She urged the government to work with the aviation sector to promote sustainable aviation fuel and adopt eco-friendly tourism policies.

Kedia also weighed in on economic policy in a separate post, cautioning against excessive welfare measures. "A nation's future is built on sustainable growth, not fleeting giveaways," he wrote, stressing the need for investment in health, education, and innovation over short-term economic relief.

