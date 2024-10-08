Tosham Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP's Shruti Choudhry takes early lead

BJP's Shruti Choudhry is leading in Tosham. She is up against Anirudh Chaudhary from the Indian National Congress (INC), alongside several independent contenders.

Tosham, a prominent assembly constituency in Haryana's Bhiwani district, has historically been a political hotspot, often shaped by the influence of the Choudhry family, particularly the late Bansi Lal—a towering figure in Haryana politics. Bansi Lal, the former Chief Minister of Haryana and Defence Minister of India, played a pivotal role in shaping the state's political landscape. His legacy continues through his family, particularly his daughter Kiran Choudhry and granddaughter Shruti Choudhry, who have actively carried forward the political torch.

2024 Haryana Assembly Elections

In the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, voter turnout in Tosham was recorded at an impressive 72%, reflecting the constituency's continued political engagement. The key candidates in the race included Shruti Choudhry from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Anirudh Chaudhary from the Indian National Congress (INC), alongside several independent contenders. Shruti Choudhry's candidacy marks a significant shift, as she traditionally represented the Congress, but in this election, she contested under the BJP banner, highlighting the evolving political dynamics in Haryana.

The political rivalry in Tosham has long been centered around the Choudhry family. In 2019, Kiran Choudhry, Bansi Lal's daughter and a senior Congress leader, retained the Tosham seat by defeating the BJP's Shashi Ranjan Parmar with a decisive margin of 18,059 votes. Kiran Choudhry has been a strong advocate for development in the region, focusing on infrastructure and education.

Family Legacy and Influence

The Choudhry family's influence in Haryana, especially in Tosham, dates back to Bansi Lal’s era, where his policies and leadership transformed the state. Bansi Lal is credited with modernizing Haryana and promoting infrastructural growth, particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors. His political influence extended across generations, with his daughter Kiran and granddaughter Shruti continuing his legacy. Shruti Choudhry, who has previously served as a Member of Parliament from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, carries forward her family's deep-rooted political ethos.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Tosham falls under the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, another battleground influenced by the Choudhry family. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Chaudhary Dharambir Singh secured the seat, defeating Rao Dan Singh of the Congress by a margin of 41,510 votes. This victory further solidified the BJP’s grip on the region, though the Choudhry family continues to remain a formidable force in state politics.

Tosham, with its rich political history and deeply entrenched family legacy, remains a crucial constituency in Haryana’s electoral map. As the 2024 election results unfold, the focus will be on how these longstanding political dynamics play out in a rapidly changing political environment.