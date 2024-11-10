'Tourists went to Goa, felt cheated, they spoke': Entrepreneur's open letter to CM Pramod Sawant

Entrepreneur Ramanuj Mukherjee, whose recent social media post on Goa's tourism trends sparked significant debate, appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday to fix the issues that are impacting the flow of foreign tourists to the coastal state.

Mukherjee’s post, which highlighted a decline in foreign tourist numbers over recent years, quickly went viral as many domestic travellers commented how taxi mafias and inflated hotel bills were responsible for the slide in tourism in Goa.



However, the Goa Tourism Department responded by filing a police complaint against Mukherjee, accusing him of disseminating “false data” that could disrupt local businesses and cause fear within the community.

“Dear @DrPramodPSawant, your tourism department has filed a police complaint against me for sharing data of plummeting tourism in Goa which started this debate,” Mukherjee wrote, noting that the figures should not have come as a surprise since members of Sawant's own government had previously acknowledged a decline in tourist numbers during the 2024 Christmas-New Year season.

Mukherjee expressed hope that the attention garnered by his post could provide the chief minister with the political momentum needed to implement meaningful changes. He reminisced about his experiences as a college student visiting Goa annually and emphasised the importance of cultivating repeat visitors. “You don’t visit Goa just once. Goa needs repeat tourists. People used to fall in love with Goa and went back there every chance they got. They still will if not mistreated,” he stated.

Mukherjee also addressed the virality of his post, suggesting that it resonated with many due to their shared grievances. “Even if the data shared by me was incorrect, you must realise that the data itself did not make the post viral. This issue went viral because it led to an eruption of people’s feelings. Tourists went to Goa and felt cheated. They spoke about their grievances. People do not easily forget when they feel they were taken advantage of,” he said.

Looking ahead to the current tourism season, Mukherjee warned of potential underperformance, citing the disappointment that could affect many families and entrepreneurs who rely heavily on tourism income. “Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes,” he noted, stressing that addressing underlying issues is essential for long-term success.

Reflecting on his personal connection to Goa, Mukherjee spoke about the kindness and support he received from locals during his time living in the state. He mentioned taxi drivers, landlords, daily wage workers, and shopkeepers who were integral to his experiences. “This morning, I find myself feeling their sadness and anxiety,” he wrote, underscoring the broader impact of declining tourism on the community.

Despite his frustration over the complaint, Mukherjee expressed his willingness to face any consequences but urged Sawant to prioritise necessary reforms. "This morning, I find myself feeling their sadness and anxiety. If you have a political necessity to find a scapegoat in me, that I conspired with some Chinese propaganda site to hurt Goan tourism, I am ready to suffer the consequences," he said. "But unfortunately, this will not solve any of your real problems. Maybe it will act like a temporary band-aid to your feelings at best."

"But will you reform Goan tourism and make it take the next great leap? India deserves no less, Goa deserves no less," Mukherjee added. "Silencing critics on social media is not probably the most important thing right now,” he said. Mukherjee concluded by reaffirming his faith in the chief minister’s leadership, stating, “I rejoiced when you won your re-election. I am placing my faith in you to put things right.”

In a post on November 5, Mukherjee flagged the alarming drop in foreign tourists. He compared the numbers from 2019 to 2023 and said, "Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead." As per the data he shared, Goa welcomed 8 million domestic tourists and 8.5 million foreign tourists in 2019. However, by 2023, domestic tourism remained flat at 8 million, while foreign tourism plummeted to just 1.5 million.