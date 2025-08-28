‘Trump feeling slighted…’: Experts criticise US; float theories, say more than what meets the eye

There is a growing understanding that US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent is not really about the Ukraine war or Russian oil. While many have refrained from clearly elaborating on the underlying reasons for US’ unwarranted treatment, some believe that India’s non-cooperation for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize bid or the aftermath of Operation Sindoor could be one of the reasons.

Veteran journalist and founder of Editorji Vikram Chandra said, “Democrats in the US are pointing to the illogical step of targeting India instead of countries like China which buy more Russian oil. And they are probably right – this is not about Ukraine – may have a lot to do with Trump feeling slighted that India didn’t back his Nobel Peace bid and denied him ‘credit’ for the ceasefire.”

And they are probably right - this is not about Ukraine - may have a lot to do with Trump feeling slighted that India didn’t back his Nobel… https://t.co/tis3778qtM — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 28, 2025

The Democrats at the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, criticising Trump for his tariff policies, said, “Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump's singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process. It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all.”

Associate Professor of Political Science Christopher Clary floated three theories: We have three big theories for the India-US breakdown: 1) US really is bothered by Russian oil 2) US really seeks access for agricultural products 3) Trump-Modi relationship broke down over Sindoor. I’m more inclined toward (3) myself but evidence isn’t unequivocal.”

I’m more inclined toward (3) myself but evidence isn’t unequivocal. — Christopher Clary (@clary_co) August 28, 2025

Former US diplomat Jon Danilowicz, in a response to Clary said, “How about 4) There is some strong anti-Indian sentiment within MAGA related to immigration and other issues that bleeds over into foreign policy.”

Market expert Ajay Bagga also said that this feels less about the Ukraine war and Russian oil. He said the US used India as “a warning to Russia that secondary sanctions are real, and a reassurance to China that the US is not forming an anti-China military bloc with India”. He said India is valuable to the US but not indispensable.

The US’ 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on Wednesday amid mounting criticism against the Trump administration. However, the Trump administration has only amped up its scathing criticism against India, with White House advisor Peter Navarro, in fact, calling the Ukraine war as ‘Modi’s war’. Not only has Washington completely ignored the fact that it is not India but China who is the largest buyer of Russian oil but also is aiming to make energy deals with Moscow.

Many experts have also warned Washington that alienating India could only push New Delhi away from it, and closer to Beijing. Many have also lamented that Trump and his administration has laid waste to the diplomacy and tact of 25 years that went on to building the US-India relationship.

“It’s as if there is a determination to destroy relations right now. The more insulting the remarks, the tougher it becomes to find an off-ramp. Till now most experts in India thought that a BRICS currency would be a bad idea - because it could be yuan dominated, and India would prefer a dollar dominated world. Because the US is a friendly strategic partner, and China is... you know. Now many will flip their view. Just for the pleasure of erasing that Bessent smirk,” said Chandra in a previous post.