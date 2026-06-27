Trump thanks India after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue', says 'first US President to be honoured this way'

US President Donald Trump has thanked India after a road near the US Consulate in Hyderabad was officially renamed Donald Trump Avenue, calling it an "unprecedented honour." Trump said he was the first US President to receive such a tribute, while sharing photographs and a video of the unveiling ceremony on his Truth Social platform.

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"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote in the post, which was later shared on X by an account that republishes his Truth Social updates.

The photographs show Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor unveiling the plaque bearing the new name.

The Telangana government renamed the road earlier this week as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TS: Jun 26 2026, 4:13 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/yOJmCVOAVd — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 26, 2026

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The stretch, previously known as US Consulate Road, is located in Hyderabad's Financial District at Nanakramguda, adjacent to the US Consulate General. The area hosts the Indian campuses of several leading American technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

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According to Telangana government officials, the renaming is intended to celebrate the growing strategic, economic and investment partnership between India and the United States while creating globally recognised landmarks in Hyderabad.

The commemorative plaque was unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, US Ambassador Sergio Gor and US Consul General Laura Williams, in the presence of diplomats, senior government officials and industry representatives.

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Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor said Hyderabad reflects the rapid expansion of India-US cooperation, from information technology to aerospace and defence. He described the bilateral relationship as one based on mutual respect and highlighted the strong partnership built during Trump's presidency.

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The decision to rename the road was first announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in December 2025. At the time, he said the initiative was meant to honour the United States while recognising Hyderabad's emergence as a global hub for technology, defence manufacturing and global capability centres.

The renaming comes weeks after Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, where the two leaders discussed trade negotiations, tariffs and broader strategic cooperation. Following the meeting, Trump praised Modi as a "calm, cool and a total killer" and a "tough" negotiator, expressing confidence that India-US ties would continue to strengthen through deeper engagement on trade, investment and security.

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