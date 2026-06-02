Twisha Sharma death: Giribala, son Samarth to be lodged separately from other inmates

Twisha Sharma death case: Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh will be lodged separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail after a court in Bhopal sent them to judicial custody till June 16 in connection with the death of the former model and actor.

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The order came after the CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, before the court of Shobhna Bhalave on completion of their remand. The agency did not seek further custody, following which both were remanded to judicial custody, Twisha's family lawyer Ankur Pandey said, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express.

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The remand order came after days of custodial questioning by the CBI, which has taken over the case from the Madhya Pradesh Police. During this period, investigators questioned both accused about the circumstances surrounding Twisha's death, the sequence of events inside the Bhopal residence on the night of May 12, and various digital, forensic and physical evidence collected during the probe.

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A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home in Bhopal using dummies. Officials said the central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of the happenings on the night of May 12.

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune and actor originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, less than six months after marrying Samarth Singh. The case was initially registered by Katara Hills police as a dowry death and later transferred to the CBI amid allegations of investigative lapses and evidence tampering.

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The arrest of Giribala Singh came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her. The High Court observed that the trial court had failed to adequately consider witness statements, WhatsApp chats and postmortem findings that showed multiple ante-mortem injuries on Twisha's body.

The CBI is investigating the case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to dowry death, cruelty by husband or relatives, and joint criminal liability, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The latest order marks the end of the first phase of the CBI's investigation, with both accused now in judicial custody as the probe continues.

