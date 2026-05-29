CBI uses 'tunnel view' tech to reconstruct Twisha Sharma's final hours: Here's how the tech will work

The CBI is rebuilding the last hours of Twisha Sharma's life, digitally, and in minute-by-minute detail. Investigators probing the death of the former actor-model, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills on May 12, have deployed an advanced investigative method known as the "tunnel view" technique to create a virtual reconstruction of the events leading up to her death.

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How does tunnel view technology work?

The approach involves synchronising CCTV footage, mobile phone data, Wi-Fi logs, Call Detail Records, internet activity, smart-device data, forensic room mapping, and witness accounts into a unified, time-stamped digital model of the crime scene.

The objective is to trace Twisha's movements through the house, identify who entered or exited specific areas at specific times, and establish a precise sequence of events leading up to her death.

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By aligning surveillance camera timestamps with phone activity and internet usage, investigators aim to generate a simulated visualisation of her final hours, one that could reveal critical time gaps, suspicious movement patterns, inconsistencies in witness accounts, and any possible attempts to tamper with or alter the scene after the incident. Sources indicate the digital reconstruction could help determine whether there was any element of coercion, conspiracy, or deliberate manipulation involved.

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Background to the case

Twisha Sharma, a Noida-based actor and model, married Samarth Singh of Bhopal in December last year. Her death under what her family described as mysterious circumstances triggered serious accusations from her parents, who alleged physical abuse, domestic violence, mental torture, and foul play against her husband and in-laws. Her parents also claimed that Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district court judge, was attempting to influence the probe.

The family initially refused to conduct the last rites, demanding a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. Twisha was finally cremated on May 24, after the second post-mortem was completed.

Her husband, Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for ten days, surrendered and was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22. The in-laws, for their part, have denied all allegations of foul play, claiming instead that Twisha had been behaving erratically after learning of her pregnancy in April and had expressed a desire to abort it.

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Giribala Singh arrested

A day before the tunnel view technique was deployed, the CBI arrested Giribala Singh from her residence in Bhopal's Bag Mughaliya area on May 28. The arrest followed the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to quash the anticipatory bail that had been granted to her by a sessions court.

In a 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed."

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Officials said the CBI plans to confront the mother-son duo with each other's statements as part of its interrogation strategy. The agency formally took over the case earlier this week, re-registering the FIR initially filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

With two arrests made and digital evidence now being systematically pieced together, the investigation appears to be entering its most intensive phase. The CBI is expected to escalate interrogations, confront the accused with forensic findings, and rely heavily on the tunnel view reconstruction to establish, with precision, exactly what happened on the night Twisha Sharma died.

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(With inputs from Ravish Pal Singh)