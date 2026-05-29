Twisha Sharma death case: CBI gets 5-day custody of ex-judge mother-in-law, Giribala Singh

Twisha Sharma death: Former judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of alleged dowry-death victim Twisha Sharma, was sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a Bhopal district court on Friday. The agency also got a five-day extension in the custody of her son and Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh.

Advertisement

The order came a day after Giribala Singh was arrested by the CBI after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the case. The Supreme Court had on Monday directed the CBI to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously, while also asking both Twisha Sharma's family and the accused persons, Samarth Singh and his mother, to refrain from making public statements on the ongoing probe.

The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law after a team questioned her at her residence in Bhopal's Bag Mughaliya extension area, officials said. Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, was already in the custody of the central agency. According to officials, the CBI plans to confront the mother-son duo with each other's statements as it probes the circumstances leading to the death of the 33-year-old former model-actor.

Advertisement

MUST READ | CBI uses 'tunnel view' tech to reconstruct Twisha Sharma's final hours: Here's how the tech will work

Twisha Sharma died on May 12. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. According to the FIR, Samarth took her to AIIMS Bhopal, claiming she had hanged herself at home at 10:20 pm. Doctors at the hospital informed the police at 12:05 am on May 13 that she had been brought dead.

The post-mortem report later stated that the cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature" and also recorded "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possibly by blunt force over other parts of the body)". Following the autopsy report and statements from Twisha's family, the police registered an FIR early on May 15. On May 24, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second post-mortem in Bhopal on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court after her parents raised concerns over procedural lapses by local authorities.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Twisha Sharma death case: CBI arrests mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh

Twisha's family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws and that she was relentlessly tormented and subjected to domestic violence because they were dissatisfied with the dowry given at the time of the marriage on December 9, 2025.

During the high court hearing, counsels for her family argued that she was subjected to severe mental harassment and was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home. They also alleged that Giribala Singh tried to tamper with evidence after getting bail and said that although the police had seized CCTV footage from her house on May 13, selective clips were later leaked on social media in an alleged attempt to influence the investigation.

