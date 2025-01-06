HMPV virus in India: Two cases of HMPV detected in Bengaluru, no international travel history

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

Related Articles

A 3-month-old female infant was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has been discharged.

Similarly, an 8-month-old male infant tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same hospital with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering, the ministry said, adding that neither of the affected patients has any history of international travel.

The HPMV cases were first reported in China in the recent past, causing an alarm in other countries. However, the Union Health Ministry said that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with this virus have been reported in various countries.

It further said that there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

Health experts also advised people not to panic as the virus is not new and has a mild impact.

Dr. Suresh Gupta, a pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said HMPV is not a new virus and it has been known for over 20 years. "It is more prevalent during the winter season and behaves like the influenza virus or a common viral fever," he said while speaking to PTI. "Most cases present with symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever, which are self-limiting and manageable with general medicine at home. Children rarely require hospitalization, as the infection is generally mild."

Another senior doctor said that this virus has been detected in India multiple times. "HMPV has been observed in India multiple times, especially during winters. So far, the cases we have seen here have been mild. The strain of this virus detected in India is generally considered mild. It primarily presents symptoms of mild viral fever," said Dr. Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram.