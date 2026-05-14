Under 21? You might not get alcohol in Tamil Nadu. Here's what we know

The Tamil Nadu government is considering a plan to stop the sale of liquor to people aged under 21. The discussion was initiated after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay promised to curb drug abuse. Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) shops may be asked to check age proof, such as Aadhaar or a driving licence, before selling alcohol, India Today reported, citing sources aware of the matter.

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If this gets implemented, Tamil Nadu will join states such as Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Meghalaya.

In Maharashtra, the legal age for hard liquor (whiskey, rum, vodka) is 25 years, though mild beer and wine are permitted from 21 years. In Kerala, the legal age for drinking is 23 years. The legal age for drinking in Punjab, Chandigarh and Meghalaya is 25 years old.

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The proposed move comes as the new government has already ordered action on liquor retail outlets across the state. On Tuesday, Vijay directed the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops operating near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands, as part of what the government described as a public welfare measure.

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According to the order, all Tasmac outlets functioning within a 500-metre radius of temples, mosques, churches, schools, colleges and bus stands will be shut within the next two weeks. Tamil Nadu currently has 4,765 Tasmac liquor retail outlets. Of the 717 identified for closure, 276 are near religious places, 186 are near educational institutions, and 255 are near bus stands.

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In its release, the Tamil Nadu government said: “Considering public welfare, the Chief Minister has directed that all the identified liquor retail outlets be closed within two weeks.” According to reports, the administration may also monitor overcrowding in nearby outlets after these shops are shut.

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Last week, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. He assumed office after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured support from the Congress, VCK, Left parties and the Muslim League to form the first coalition government in Tamil Nadu’s history.