'Unfair, unjustified and unreasonable': India slams Trump’s 25% additional tariff over Russian oil

India has condemned the United States’ decision to double tariffs on Indian imports, calling the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” In an official statement, New Delhi made it clear that it will take “all actions necessary” to defend its national interest and energy security amid escalating trade pressure from Washington.

The sharp reaction came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff—on top of the 25% already announced earlier this month—raising the total to 50% on Indian goods entering the U.S.

The White House justified the move as necessary to “deal with the national emergency” arising from Russia’s war in Ukraine, citing India’s ongoing direct and indirect imports of Russian oil.

India, however, pushed back hard. “Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the MEA stated. “It is extremely unfortunate that the U.S. should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

While India prepares a formal diplomatic and economic response, trade watchers say there is a 21-day window—until August 27, 2025—before the new tariff takes effect, allowing for last-minute negotiations. Goods already in transit that arrive by September 17 will be exempt.

A White House note said the order was targeted and “appropriate,” suggesting that more such duties could be extended to other countries depending on their trade with Russia. The tariff pressure now places India in the global crosshairs, with exporters warning of serious disruptions, especially in sectors not covered by exemptions. About half of India’s $80 billion in exports to the U.S. are reportedly shielded, including pharmaceuticals and electronics.

The Trump administration is also sending trade negotiators to Delhi on August 25, raising hopes that the looming tariff war could still be defused if India agrees to concessions, particularly in the agricultural market—a sticking point in stalled trade talks.