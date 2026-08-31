'Unknown local electrical issues': TCS iON on NEET-PG exam disruption in Jaipur

The NEET-PG exam was conducted for more than 2.63 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres on Sunday.

The AIIMS CRE was held for more than 21,000 candidates across 58 centres on Monday.

"In both these exams, a single centre, the iDZ Sitapura centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, experienced internal power failures over both days, due to unknown local electrical issues," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, head of the iON Business Unit at TCS.

TCS Working To Fix Issue

TCS iON said expert teams from vendors responsible for electrical maintenance were working to fix the problem urgently. "Further, all possible measures are being put in place to avoid recurrence of such issues in the future," Ramaswamy said.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to the candidates undertaking the NEET-PG 2026 exam and AIIMS CRE at the centre and are working with the respective authorities to ensure that the candidates are able to complete these exams at the earliest," he said.

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2,445 NEET-PG Candidates Affected

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the technical disruption at the Sitapura centres affected 2,445 NEET-PG candidates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said NEET-PG 2026 was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates across 1,111 centres in 339 cities.

A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, while about 2,63,535 successfully completed it.

NBEMS said the exam was conducted with real-time monitoring, live CCTV surveillance, and additional security measures.

The board also said the exam could not be completed for the 2,445 candidates at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, due to internal power supply issues at the test centres.

The affected candidates will get another opportunity to take the exam on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur.