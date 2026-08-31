Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
world
Travelling to Uzbekistan? Indians can now pay through UPI while abroad by scanning UZQR codes

Travelling to Uzbekistan? Indians can now pay through UPI while abroad by scanning UZQR codes

Under the partnership, Indian tourists, business travellers and students will be able to make person-to-merchant (P2M) payments directly from their Indian bank accounts while travelling in Uzbekistan

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 8:54 PM IST
Travelling to Uzbekistan? Indians can now pay through UPI while abroad by scanning UZQR codesIndians can pay through UPI (AI Generated)

Indian tourists, business travellers and students visiting Uzbekistan will soon be able to make instant merchant payments by scanning the country’s national interoperable QR code, UZQR, using their UPI-enabled applications.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has entered into a commercial agreement with Uzbekistan's National Interbank Processing Centre JSC (NIPC), the operator of the country’s national payment system, HUMO.

Advertisement

The agreement, signed on August 30, will enable UPI users from India to make instant merchant payments across Uzbekistan by scanning the country’s Unified National QR (UZQR) code. The development marks another step in expanding the international reach of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

READ THIS: 10 years of UPI: Transaction value surges 4,000-fold to reach ₹314 lakh crore

UPI payments to become easier for Indian travellers

Under the partnership, Indian tourists, business travellers, and students will be able to make person-to-merchant (P2M) payments directly from their Indian bank accounts while travelling in Uzbekistan.

The arrangement is expected to provide wider merchant acceptance across sectors such as retail, hospitality, and services, allowing travellers to use familiar UPI-enabled applications instead of relying primarily on cash or international cards.

Advertisement

The partnership also aims to reduce friction associated with foreign exchange mark-ups, while making digital payments more convenient for Indians visiting the Central Asian country.

Agreement follows regulatory approvals

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral visit to Uzbekistan. The commercial agreement follows formal approvals from financial regulators in both countries.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) authorised HUMO as NIPL’s partner for cross-border merchant acceptance, paving the way for the integration of UPI with Uzbekistan’s national QR payment infrastructure.

Strengthening India-Uzbekistan digital ties

Integrating UPI with Uzbekistan's mandated Unified National QR infrastructure will provide near-universal acceptance for UPI users across participating retail, hospitality, and service merchants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UPI accounts for nearly half of global real-time payments: How India became the world leader

The initiative is also being positioned as part of wider cooperation on digital public infrastructure between India and Uzbekistan. It is expected to contribute to both countries’ broader strategic and economic objectives by strengthening digital payment connectivity.

The Uzbekistan partnership adds to UPI's growing presence outside India. The government release said UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries: Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Greece.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more