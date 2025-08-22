Unpaid traffic fines? Bengaluru motorists get 50% waiver on police e-challans till Sept 12

The Karnataka government has announced a limited-time 50% waiver on unpaid traffic fines issued via the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system, aiming to ease backlogs and push for road discipline. The concession runs from August 23 to September 12, according to an official order dated August 21.

Targeting lakhs of pending digital traffic violations, the move applies strictly to challans issued through the Police Department’s e-challan platform—typically delivered via SMS or email as part of the state’s digital enforcement system.

While the Transport Department had proposed a broader amnesty covering older cases predating 2018–19, the relief has been restricted to traffic police violations only.

Motorists can pay the reduced fines through the Bengaluru Traffic Police website (btp.gov.in), its mobile app, or at any local traffic police station.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged citizens to act before the deadline. “Our government is committed to road safety, law-abiding behaviour, and public convenience. Pay your pending fines during this concession period and ensure that you follow traffic rules,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

The waiver comes as Bengaluru grapples with an overwhelming volume of traffic violations, from overspeeding to signal jumping, often captured through automated surveillance systems. Officials hope the concession will lead to a surge in fine settlements and act as a nudge toward safer driving habits.

The government also made it clear: this is a one-time offer. After September 12, full penalties will apply, and no further extension has been announced.