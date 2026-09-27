Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
UNSC reform: Russia backs India's seat bid, demands end to Western dominance

UNSC reform: Russia backs India's seat bid, demands end to Western dominance

India, operating alongside Brazil, Germany, and Japan within the G4 framework, has long anchored its case for a permanent seat on its massive population, status as a top contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and position as a leading global economy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 27, 2026 1:39 PM IST
UNSC reform: Russia backs India's seat bid, demands end to Western dominanceSetting the stage for a broader realignment within global governance, Moscow explicitly aligned its stance with the aspirations of developing nations across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In a direct push for structural reform at the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov forcefully endorsed India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) during his address at the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the general debate, Lavrov framed the proposal as an imperative shift toward multipolarity, arguing that the Council’s high table must evolve beyond its current composition to reflect the economic and political realities of the Global South.

Advertisement

Setting the stage for a broader realignment within global governance, Moscow explicitly aligned its stance with the aspirations of developing nations across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Lavrov singled out India and Brazil as prime candidates to take up permanent positions, citing their constructive global presence and growing diplomatic weight.

"UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan... We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil’s and India’s candidatures for a permanent seat," Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia said.

Moscow's backing highlights a sharp divide over how the 15-member body should be expanded.

While supporting New Delhi, Lavrov firmly closed the door on granting permanent seats to Western allies, asserting that further representation from Europe or traditional Western-aligned blocs would deepen existing geopolitical imbalances. He added that any restructuring must satisfy the collective interests of the African continent while maintaining the core prerogatives of the existing permanent members.

Advertisement

The endorsement adds momentum to a widening international coalition advocating for UNSC expansion. During the ongoing session, several member states echoed calls for New Delhi’s inclusion.

Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful commended India’s "constructive role in global affairs" in reiterating support for its candidature, while Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also called for structural reforms to guarantee permanent seats for Africa, Brazil and India.

India, operating alongside Brazil, Germany, and Japan within the G4 framework, has long anchored its case for a permanent seat on its massive population, status as a top contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and position as a leading global economy.

Any formal amendment to the UN Charter requires a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly, along with ratification by two-thirds of member states — including the unanimous agreement of all five current permanent members: China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 27, 2026 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more