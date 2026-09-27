UNSC reform: Russia backs India's seat bid, demands end to Western dominance

Setting the stage for a broader realignment within global governance, Moscow explicitly aligned its stance with the aspirations of developing nations across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Lavrov singled out India and Brazil as prime candidates to take up permanent positions, citing their constructive global presence and growing diplomatic weight.

"UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan... We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil’s and India’s candidatures for a permanent seat," Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia said.

Moscow's backing highlights a sharp divide over how the 15-member body should be expanded.

While supporting New Delhi, Lavrov firmly closed the door on granting permanent seats to Western allies, asserting that further representation from Europe or traditional Western-aligned blocs would deepen existing geopolitical imbalances. He added that any restructuring must satisfy the collective interests of the African continent while maintaining the core prerogatives of the existing permanent members.

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The endorsement adds momentum to a widening international coalition advocating for UNSC expansion. During the ongoing session, several member states echoed calls for New Delhi’s inclusion.

Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful commended India’s "constructive role in global affairs" in reiterating support for its candidature, while Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also called for structural reforms to guarantee permanent seats for Africa, Brazil and India.

India, operating alongside Brazil, Germany, and Japan within the G4 framework, has long anchored its case for a permanent seat on its massive population, status as a top contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and position as a leading global economy.

Any formal amendment to the UN Charter requires a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly, along with ratification by two-thirds of member states — including the unanimous agreement of all five current permanent members: China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.