Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
UPI MDR row: CA flags pressure on low-margin businesses; pharma company director estimates ₹1.2 crore annual hit

UPI MDR row: CA flags pressure on low-margin businesses; pharma company director estimates ₹1.2 crore annual hit

A proposed 0.4% UPI MDR on larger merchant payments is drawing concern from businesses operating on thin margins. CA Kanan Bahl and pharma executive Rahul Mamman have highlighted the potential hit to business profitability.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 3:06 PM IST
UPI MDR row: CA flags pressure on low-margin businesses; pharma company director estimates ₹1.2 crore annual hitUnder the revised framework, eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to an overall cap of ₹300.

The proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select high-value UPI merchant payments has triggered concerns among businesses operating on thin margins. Chartered Accountant Kanan Bahl said the new framework could significantly increase costs for such businesses, while pharma company director Rahul Mamman shared an estimate of the potential impact on his own company.

Advertisement

Bahl said the MDR could become a substantial burden for businesses with margins of only 2-3%. At a 0.4% MDR, the cost would amount to roughly 13-20% of gross profit for a business operating within that margin range, depending on the exact margin.

“UPI MDR is only going to burden the low margin businesses,” Bahl said, highlighting the potential pressure on businesses that rely heavily on UPI for collections.

Pharma company estimates ₹1.2 crore annual impact

Mamman, Director at MPC Pharma Pvt Ltd, said his company has actively encouraged customers to use UPI instead of traditional payment methods such as NEFT, cash and cheques.

In a LinkedIn post, Mamman said the company handles around ₹1 crore a day in UPI payments across its operations. Based on the proposed 0.4% MDR, he estimated that the charges could work out to approximately ₹40,000 a day, or about ₹1.2 crore a year.

Advertisement

“For a low margin business that is a major impact on our bottom line,” Mamman said in his post, tagging the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and asking it to reconsider the framework.

He also said the company could consider limiting UPI acceptance for larger payments if the additional cost makes the payment mode uneconomical.

MUST READ: UPI MDR vs cards: Is UPI still cheaper for merchants despite the new charges on ₹2,000+ payments?

For a business earning a 2-3% margin, the impact can be significant. A ₹1.2 crore annual expense would represent around 13.3% to 20% of gross profit, if the company's annual UPI collections and margins remain at the levels assumed in the calculation.

Not all UPI merchant payments face 0.4% MDR

Advertisement

Under the revised framework, eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to an overall cap of ₹300. Transactions below the threshold will remain outside the levy.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR from October 15: What happens to auto-debit payments for mutual funds, insurance and OTT subscriptions?

The framework also provides exemptions for small merchants classified under the P2PM category. Merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR will not pay MDR, irrespective of the size of an individual transaction.

Certain sectors will also have a concessional structure. Railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and utilities, among specified categories, will attract a flat ₹5 MDR on transactions above ₹2,000 instead of the 0.4% rate. Capital-market transactions, including payments involving mutual funds, brokers and securities, will attract a lower 0.02% MDR, subject to a ₹300 cap.

The differentiated rates mean the impact will vary considerably across businesses depending on their merchant category, transaction size and UPI collection volumes. For high-volume, low-margin businesses such as some distributors and retailers, however, the additional payment-processing cost could become a significant consideration in deciding how they accept larger customer payments.

DO READ: MDR on UPI: Will examine concerns raised by stockbrokers, says SEBI chief

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more