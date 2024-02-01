US approves $3.99 billion sale of MQ-9B drones to India

The United States has given the green light for the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India. The deal, valued at an estimated USD 3.99 billion, marks a milestone in defence cooperation between the two nations.

Announced by the American Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the proposed sale stems from discussions initiated during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US in June 2023. The Agency's statement highlighted the State Department's approval of a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India, encompassing MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and associated equipment.

Delivering the necessary certification to Congress on Thursday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency underlined the broader strategic significance of the proposed sale. It emphasised that the transaction would bolster the US-Indian strategic relationship and enhance the security capabilities of India, a key defence partner renowned for its contributions to regional stability and progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

According to details of the deal, India stands to receive 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs. Among these, the Indian Navy is set to acquire 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Indian Army and Air Force will each procure eight of the land-based SkyGuardian variants.

Commenting on the implications of the sale, the agency underscored its potential to bolster India's capacity to address existing and future security challenges. By facilitating unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance missions in crucial sea lanes of operation, the acquisition of MQ-9B drones is expected to significantly enhance India's defence capabilities.