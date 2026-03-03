US-Israel-Iran conflict: Indian Embassy issue safety advisory for Indian citizens amid rising tensions

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday advised all Indian citizens in Iran to exercise “utmost caution,” avoid unnecessary movement, and remain indoors amid rising security concerns in the Persian Gulf nation following recent military strikes by the United States and Israel.

Around 9,000 Indians, including students and professionals, are reported to be in Iran. The embassy urged nationals to monitor news updates and follow official instructions carefully. Approximately 1,200 Indian medical students, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, are reported to be stranded in various parts of the country.

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Escalation warning

The advisory comes amid escalating conflict in the region. The strikes, which targeted key military installations in Tehran and other Iranian cities, have intensified fears of a broader confrontation in the Persian Gulf. Iran has reportedly retaliated with missile strikes on several strategic sites, fueling international concerns about the outbreak of a larger-scale war.

Rising tensions

Tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel have been simmering for years over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional influence. The recent strikes mark a significant escalation, with both sides warning of continued military action. Israel described the operation as a necessary step to neutralise perceived threats, while the US framed its involvement as a measure to support regional allies.

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World reacts

Global reactions have been swift. Russia condemned the attacks as “unprovoked aggression,” while the European Union and other nations called for restraint and urgent diplomatic engagement. The conflict has already disrupted daily life in major Iranian cities, with authorities warning residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant.

India has not yet ordered an evacuation but is closely monitoring the situation. The embassy continues to coordinate with local authorities and has stressed the importance of maintaining situational awareness.

Citizens are urged to follow safety instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for further developments as the crisis unfolds.