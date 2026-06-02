Vedanta share price recovers 3% amid reports of ED raids; key details

Shares of Vedanta Ltd recovered nearly 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade, even as reports suggested that the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group was facing searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with suspected violations involving foreign currency transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The searches at premises linked to the Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate had been underway since Monday, according to a report by news agency PTI. Further details regarding the nature and scope of the investigation were awaited.

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After falling initially, Vedanta shares recovered during the session. There was no official statement on the matter. Business Today could not independently verify the reports.

Vedanta, whose shares fell to a low of Rs 333.45 apiece, recovered about 3 per cent to Rs 342.10 level. The stock was later trading 0.73 per cent higher at Rs 339.70.

As per a CNBC TV 18 report, the search operations were linked to the royalty payment made by Vedanta Ltd to its parent company Vedanta Resources and searches were conducted in Vedanta offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier in April, an FIR was filed against Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd, linked to the boiler blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district, which killed 20 workers, India Today reported.

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Vedanta shares have been in news of late following the demerger of its business in to five entities. ICRA has recently removed the ratings on Vedanta from "watch with developing" implications, following a greater clarity on the allocation of assets and liabilities under the ongoing demerger scheme of the Vedanta Group. ICRA has also upgraded the long-term rating on Vedanta, factoring in ICRA’s expectation of a further strengthening in the credit profile of the Vedanta Group in FY27.

ICRA expects the relatively stronger cash-generating entities within the Vedanta group to support its dividend requirements, with the flexibility to fund the same from other group entities as well. ICRA expects that the intra-group support among entities in the Vedanta Group will continue, if required.