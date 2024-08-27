US President Joe Biden calls PM Modi; discusses Ukraine, Poland trip, Bangladesh unrest

US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss his recent trip to Ukraine and Poland. The leaders who spoke about a range of issues also discussed the Bangladesh crisis, and the safety and security of minorities and Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Modi spoke with Biden about his recent Ukraine trip and reiterated the country’s position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy while expressing full support for early return of peace and stability.

Related Articles

“The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh,” said the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi also thanked Biden for his commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They reviewed the progress that the countries have made in their bilateral relations, and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed to benefit the people of both the countries.

“The two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on a number of regional and global issues…The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad,” the statement from PMO read.

Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability.



We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September. The President commended the Prime Minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector. The Leaders affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law, on the basis of the UN Charter. The Leaders also emphasized their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” stated the readout from the White House.

The phone call between the two leaders took place after the PM's visit to Kyiv on August 23. It has been seen as a diplomatic balancing trip after Modi’s visit to Russia last month that had triggered criticism from the Biden administration.

During the visit, Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India was ready to play an active role in restoring peace, and that Ukraine and Russia should sit together for talks to end the war.