Amid tensions, Russia and US to sit at the same table again. This time in St Petersburg

Even as geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Washington remain elevated, Russia is attempting to keep business and cultural communication channels with the United States alive through dedicated Russia–US dialogues at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026.

The Roscongress Foundation and the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia) will jointly host two sessions during SPIEF 2026, a Russia–US Business Dialogue and, for the first time, a Russia–US cultural dialogue focused on humanitarian engagement.

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The business session, titled “Pragmatism as a Strategy: Business in the Era of a New Global Reality,” returns for a second consecutive year after debuting at SPIEF 2025. Organisers said the previous edition had generated strong interest from both Russian and American companies exploring opportunities to restore commercial engagement despite ongoing political tensions.

“Despite all the challenges of recent years, interest in professional and humanitarian dialogue between Russia and the United States remains strong,” said Robert Agee, President and CEO of AmCham Russia. “We see demand from the business community, cultural institutions, and expert circles for continued engagement and the search for joint solutions.”

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The session is expected to focus on practical business cooperation, trade opportunities and potential joint projects emerging from what organisers described as a “new global economic reality”.

The move is notable as SPIEF, often described as Russia’s answer to Davos, increasingly positions itself as a platform for non-Western economic alignment, alternative trade systems and new geopolitical partnerships. Against that backdrop, the continued presence of a Russia-US dialogue reflects Moscow’s attempt to signal that economic engagement channels with American businesses have not completely disappeared.

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In a first for the forum, SPIEF 2026 will also host a dedicated cultural session titled “Russia–US: A Dialogue of Cultures.” Organisers said the discussion would examine how cultural exchange historically remained one of the few stable bridges between the two countries, even during periods of political confrontation.

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The keynote speaker for the session will be Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts and founder of the National Monuments Foundation, which has undertaken architectural and restoration projects in Russia, including in St Petersburg.

The cultural dialogue is expected to reference historic examples of bilateral engagement, including Russian ballet tours in the United States, “jazz diplomacy” and twentieth-century humanitarian exchanges.

SPIEF 2026 will be held from June 3–6 in St Petersburg and is expected to focus heavily on economic sovereignty, BRICS cooperation, artificial intelligence, global trade realignment and alternative financial systems.

