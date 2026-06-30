Using Indane, Bharat Gas or HP Gas? These rules could affect your bill & connection from July 1

With the monthly revision of LPG prices due on July 1, millions of households and businesses are waiting to see whether cooking gas prices will change. Falling global crude oil prices have raised hopes of a cut in commercial LPG cylinder rates, while several other LPG-related rules, including PNG deadlines, eKYC requirements and booking intervals, are also in focus.

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Here are the key LPG-related changes and updates to know before July 1.

Commercial LPG prices may come down

There is growing expectation that the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders could be reduced from July 1 as global crude oil prices have fallen sharply.

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Both US WTI Crude and Brent Crude have declined by 21% to 22% over the past 30 days and are now trading below the 70 and 72 marks, respectively. The decline follows the renewed 60-day ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, which has eased concerns over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased five times in a row between March 1 and June 30, 2026.

In June, prices were raised by ₹43.50 to ₹53.50 per cylinder across major metro cities.

Current prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders are:

Delhi: ₹3,113.50

Mumbai: ₹3,067.50

Kolkata: ₹3,255.50

Chennai: ₹3,283

Will domestic LPG cylinder prices change?

The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has seen fewer revisions than commercial cylinders.

Since the US-Israel-Iran conflict, domestic LPG prices have been increased twice. The latest hike came on June 7, when prices were raised by ₹29 per cylinder across cities.

Whether domestic LPG prices will also be revised on July 1 remains to be seen.

Current prices are:

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Delhi: ₹942

Mumbai: ₹941.50

Kolkata: ₹968

Chennai: ₹957.50

5 kg LPG cylinder prices also under watch

The price of the 5 kg Indane Chhotu LPG cylinder was increased by ₹11 in June.

This followed a ₹261 increase in May and a ₹51 increase in April, making it the third consecutive monthly hike.

Commercial LPG supply restored

The government has removed all restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG and restored supplies to the levels that existed before the West Asia crisis.

Bulk LPG supplies, which had been suspended at the start of the conflict, have also been restored to 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels, providing relief to commercial and industrial users.

Hotels, restaurants and industrial consumers can now receive normal LPG supplies.

LPG connection must be surrendered after switching to PNG

Last month, the government amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026.

Under the revised rules, customers who switch to a PNG connection must surrender their Indane, Bharat Gas or HP Gas LPG connection within 30 days of getting the PNG connection.

The government has also introduced a provision that allows consumers to restore their LPG connection later if required.

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PNG deadline ends this month

In March, the government made it mandatory for consumers to switch to PNG if piped gas infrastructure is available in their locality.

Consumers were given three months to make the switch. Those who fail to do so could have their LPG connections suspended automatically.

The three-month deadline ends in June, making this an important deadline for eligible households.

LPG booking interval may be revised

The government had increased the minimum gap between LPG bookings during the West Asia crisis.

At present, the booking gap is:

25 days for urban consumers

45 days for rural consumers

Earlier, the minimum gap was 21 days.

It remains to be seen whether oil marketing companies revise these timelines from July 1.

eKYC deadline

Indian Oil has advised customers to complete their eKYC by June 30, 2026, to keep their LPG subsidy active.

The government has clarified that Aadhaar-based eKYC is mandatory only for LPG consumers who have not yet completed the process.

Non-PMUY customers who have already completed their Aadhaar authentication do not need to complete eKYC again.