After claiming the Atrauliya seat for his son Arun, OP Rajbhar has announced that he intends to contest from Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar, where the BJP fielded its candidate in the 2022 polls. The BJP fielded Dharamraj Nishad from the seat in 2022, who lost to Ram Achal Rajbhar.

Moroever, the SBSP chief also announced that his party will contest from Ballia's Zahoorabad seat, where he is the sitting MLA. With this, he has staked for 3 constituencies so far.

The Atrauliya seat in Azamgarh falls under Nishad Party's quota, triggering Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad's fury. In 2022, Engineer Prashant fought on a Nishad Party ticket and ended up losing to Samajwadi Party's Sangram Singh by a margin of ~17,000 votes.

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To make matters worse, Rajbhar has publicly declared his son the candidate from the seat without a fresh seat-sharing arrangement in place. Arun has already started campaigning in the constituency.

'Won't give up Atrauliya': Sanjay Nishad warns NDA allies against unilateral claims

Following this, Nishad said that individual alliance partners cannot unilaterally claim seats allotted to other parties. He added that only the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have the authority to finalise seat-sharing arrangements, adding he would be forced to take a decision if alliance partners continued to make unilateral claims.

Sanjay Nishad, who is also the Uttar Pradesh Minister of Fisheries, has made it crystal clear that he won't give up Atrauliya under any circumstances.

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BJP faces seat-sharing headache as NDA allies demand bigger share

This time around, the BJP is facing a challenge vis-a-vis seat-sharing, with allies seeking a larger share of seats than they received in the previous polls.

While Nishad met Union Minister Amit Shah, Om Prakash Rajbhar sought a meeting with the BJP leadership. Rajbhar, along with his two sons, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary sought more seats for their parties.

To balance these demands without upsetting its own sitting MLAs, the BJP might field alliance partners' candidates on its own symbol.

What happened in 2022?

In 2022, the BJP contested 376 seats. Apna Dal (S) was allotted 17 seats whereas Nishad Party fielded its candidates on 10 seats. At the time, the RLD and SBSP were a part of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. While the RLD contested 33 seats, the SBSP was allotted 19 constituencies.

Of these parties, Apna Dal (S) had the highest strike rate. The party contested 17 seats and ended up winning 12 of them, translating into a strike rate of 70.59%. The BJP had a strike rate of 67.82% as it won 255 of the total 376 seats it contested. The Nishad Party had a strike rate of 60% whereas the SBSP and RLD had a strike rate of 31.58% and 24.24%, respectively.