On the earnings front, the state-run company reported strong September quarter (Q2 FY27) results.

Elara Securities retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price, citing strong execution, robust order inflows and scope for margin improvement.

BEML reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to Rs 1,190 crore in Q2 FY27. The brokerage said revenue was above its estimates, supported by strong growth in the rail and metro (R&M) segment and in defence.

Adjusted EBITDA, after accounting for a one-off provision of around Rs 40 crore, rose 63 per cent YoY to Rs 120 crore, 47 per cent above Elara's estimates. EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent.

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The brokerage attributed the improvement in margins partly to a reduction in net working capital days to 119 from 267 in the year-ago quarter, supported by R&M deliveries.

BEML has raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 35 per cent from the earlier range of 25-30 per cent, Elara said. The revised outlook is supported by execution in the R&M segment, as deliveries under various orders are expected to commence.

The company has maintained its guidance of double-digit EBITDA margins for FY27.

Elara expects BEML to sustain its growth momentum over the next two to three years, supported by execution across its business segments.

BEML's order inflows rose 130 per cent YoY to Rs 6,230 crore in Q2 FY27, primarily due to a large order worth Rs 5,400 crore for supplying trainsets for the high-speed rail project, according to the brokerage.

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The order book increased 31 per cent sequentially to Rs 21,400 crore, providing visibility for future revenue.

BEML expects order inflows of Rs 12,000-13,000 crore in the second half of FY27. The company's full-year order inflow target is above Rs 20,000 crore, with R&M and defence expected to be the key contributors.

Elara retained its earnings estimates for FY27-29 and raised its target to Rs 3,040 from Rs 2,830, while maintaining its valuation multiple at 37 times September FY28 estimated earnings.

The brokerage expects BEML to deliver an earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over FY26-29. It estimates average return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) at 19 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, during FY27-29.

Elara Securities said BEML's large order book, strong order inflow visibility, scope for margin improvement and export potential support its positive outlook.

However, it flagged a slowdown in execution and delays in the receipt of large rail and metro and defence tenders as key risks.