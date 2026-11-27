Why HDFC Bank shares are rising

HDFC Bank shares had turned attractive, trading at a decade-low valuation of 2 times standalone book value. For India's largest private-sector bank, with gross NPAs of 1.11 per cent, this was a modest multiple.

Besides, the market viewed the RBI's approval of Anup Bagchi as MD & CEO positively, as it ended uncertainty following the Chairman's exit and the CEO's decision not to seek reappointment. Credit and deposit growth were also strong, with deposits growing 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and gross advances rising 16.3 per cent in Q2.

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In addition, record FPI inflows at Rs 1,45,308 crore in November so far is also favouring the stock. At the end of August, the stock in fact offered a potential upside of 43 per cent based on prevailing consensus price targets, the highest among stocks tracked by the Street. Now that potential upside, based on prevailing consensus, stands at 10 per cent.

"A common push-back on Indian banks and financials used to be that stocks in India are at a material premium to global financials. However, with divergence in price performance over past 2-3 years, not only has the gap narrowed, but the most expensive Indian Banks (HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank) now trade at a discount to global financial leaders. This trend also applies to mid-range banks and financials in India and other markets," Jefferies said in a note this week.

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HDFC Bank consensus target hints at 11% upside

Bloomberg data showed the gap between HDFC Bank share price and its consensus target price had widened by October with the stock trading sub-Rs 700 level then against the consensus target of Rs 955 levels. At present, Out of 50 brokerage calls on the stock, 48 are 'Buy' while two are 'Hold'. The 12-month consensus on HDFC Bank at Rs 961.91 still hints at 11 per cent potential upside.

The private lender is focusing on increasing its proportion of retail and MSME assets, which, along with some higher-yielding consumer bank products, is expected to enhance net interest margin (NIM) over time. In its earnings call, the HDFC Bank management indicated that Q2FY27 marks the bottom for net interest margins,

and expected NIM to expand going forward aided by repo rate hike and mix change.

HDFC Bank has 70 per cent floating rate book.

At Friday's level of Rs 860.10 apiece, HDFC Bank commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 13,27,617.52 crore, against Bharti Airtel's Rs 12,95,840.04 crore, regaining its position as India's second-most valued listed company.

"We believe HDFC Bank's well-established franchise, improving operating momentum and sustained asset quality position it well for healthy long term earnings compounding. Valuing the standalone business at 1.9x Sept'28E ABV of Rs864 (~22% discount to past 5-year avg. multiple of 2.4x, excluding subsidiary valuations), and adding subsidiary value of Rs93/share, we derive a target price (TP) of Rs957 and reiterate BUY," Ashika Institutional Equities said last month.