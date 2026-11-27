Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) jumped 6 per cent each in the early trade. Among other names, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd advanced 5 per cent each.

Stocks like Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), Centum Electronics Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd were up 4 per cent each in the early trade. Astra Microwave, Bharat Forgings, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Apollo Micro Systems, Zen Technologies Ltd, Aequs Ltd and Sigma Advanced Systems were also up on Friday.

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Choice Institutional Equities says Indian defence companies delivered strong Q2 FY27 revenue growth, but profitability remained uneven. Private players recorded stronger earnings growth, while defence PSUs faced margin pressure. The brokerage prefers Bharat Dynamics (Target Price: Rs 1,600) and GRSE (Rs 3,500) for the long term.

It has a 'buy' rating on HAL (Target Price: Rs 5,750), BEL (Target Price: Rs 530), Data Patterns (Target Price: Rs 4,810), Apollo Micro (Target Price: Rs 525), Centrum (Target Price: Rs 5,150), Zen Tech (Target Price: Rs 2,150), DCX Systems(Target Price: Rs 192), Mazagon Dock (Target Price: Rs 2,500), Cochin Shipyard (Target Price: Rs 1,565) and Unimech (Target Price: Rs 1,950).

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd remains positive on India’s defence sector, with BEL, Solar Industries and HAL as its top three preferred stocks after Q2 FY27 results. It expects strong order books, rising defence spending and indigenisation to support growth, while delays in large orders and stock valuations remain key risks. It also has a 'buy' rating on Astra Microwave and Unimech Aerospace. It has a 'neutral' view on Bharat Dynamic, Zen Technologies and Data Patterns.