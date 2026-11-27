On the domestic front, MCX gold was trading at ₹1,24,150 per 10 grams, up 1.54%, while silver futures surged 3.98% to ₹1,51,650 per kilogram, according to MCX data at 9:30AM on November 27.

Why are gold and silver prices rising today?

According to Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, the recovery in precious metals comes as technology and artificial intelligence stocks stabilise following the recent selloff. This has eased liquidity-driven selling pressure across gold and silver.

Earlier, weakness in equity markets had prompted investors to liquidate their positions in precious metals to cover losses in other assets. The stabilisation in global equities has now provided some relief to bullion prices.

However, the recovery remains cautious as investors reassess the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Stronger-than-expected US economic data has reinforced expectations of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December, while another increase in January remains a possibility.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tightening signals from the Bank of Japan and European central banks could also limit the upside in precious metals.

Gold price outlook: Key levels to watch

Gupta said international gold prices could remain firm if they sustain above $3,580 per ounce. A move above this level could open the way towards $3,650–$3,680, while $3,540 remains an important support.

On the domestic front, MCX gold needs to sustain above ₹1,22,000 to extend its recovery towards ₹1,25,000–₹1,26,500 per 10 grams. The ₹1,20,000 level remains a crucial support.

Silver price outlook: Support and resistance levels

For international silver, $40 is the key support level. If prices sustain above $42, the next upside targets are placed at 45–47 per ounce.

Advertisement

On MCX, silver has support at ₹1,45,000 per kilogram. Sustaining above ₹1,48,000 could push prices towards ₹1,53,000–₹1,55,000.

What should investors watch next?

Going ahead, global equity market movements, US economic indicators and central bank policy expectations will remain key drivers for gold and silver prices. While the latest rebound indicates renewed buying interest at lower levels, uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory could keep volatility elevated in the near term.

Investors will therefore be watching whether the latest recovery sustains or loses momentum as fresh economic data and central bank signals emerge.