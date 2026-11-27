The images show the iQOO 16s with a rectangular rear camera module, housing triple camera sensors. The lenses are surrounded by metallic rings, and a circular LED flash sits in the bottom-right corner of the module. The camera unit also carries a red dot and a '100X' marking.

According to the listing, the iQOO 16 will come in Alpha and Matrix colour options. Whereas the iQOO 16s will be available in Vector Grey and Shadow Black options.

The Chinese version of the iQOO 16 features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

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For photography, the handset has a triple rear camera system comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It also features a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 16 packs an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. In terms of pricing, the iQOO 16 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 5,999, or roughly Rs. 86,000, for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

With pre-orders now open, the iQOO 16 and iQOO 16s are set to debut in Malaysia on December 8, followed by an India launch in the coming weeks.