The regulator is also exploring a graded framework for stockbrokers, Pandey said at an event in New Delhi, the report added.

The proposed measures indicate Sebi's continued focus on reviewing market regulations and simplifying compliance requirements across different segments of the securities market.

Separately, Sebi has advised registered intermediaries and market participants to discontinue publishing, displaying or circulating grey market premium (GMP) figures for upcoming IPOs, citing concerns over investor protection and misleading expectations about listing-day returns.

In its November 23 advisory, the market regulator said GMP figures are increasingly being circulated through financial websites, digital platforms, newspapers and social media, often presented as indicators of likely listing prices or expected investment returns.

Sebi has advised registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing or broadcasting GMP figures through websites, digital platforms, emails, SMS and social media.