DON'T MISS | India’s growth engine holds firm; Q2 GDP seen at 7.5%

Bank of Baroda (BoB) expects GDP growth of 7.4% to 7.5%, while ICRA has also projected 7.5%, higher than the RBI's estimate for the quarter.

SBI Research projects GDP growth at around 7.8%, while CareEdge Ratings has estimated it at 7.6%. Nirmal Bang has also revised its Q2FY27 GDP growth estimate upward to 7.6%, from its earlier projection of 7.1%. It expects Gross Value Added (GVA) growth to reach 8%, compared with its previous estimate of 7.1%.

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The forecasts suggest that India's economy is likely to maintain growth above 7%, despite emerging pressure from deficient monsoon conditions, elevated energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

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What is driving growth, and what are the risks?

Domestic demand, manufacturing activity and investment are expected to support economic growth during the quarter.

SBI Research reported acceleration in 88% of its tracked leading indicators in Q2FY27, up from 86% in Q1. Consumption remained supportive, while manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in October from 52.8 in August.

ICRA expects manufacturing activity to remain resilient, although growth is likely to moderate. The rating agency attributed the sector's performance to stronger output in auto-related industries, petroleum products, rubber and plastics, and other non-metallic mineral products. Manufacturing GVA is projected to grow 8.2% in Q2FY27, compared with 9.2% in the previous quarter.

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Bank of Baroda projects industrial growth at 7.8%, led by manufacturing at 9.5%, while mining and construction are expected to grow 4.5% and 6%, respectively. Nirmal Bang expects services, including construction, to grow 9.2% and industry, excluding construction, 7.6%, with corporate profitability and utilities supporting industrial activity.

However, CareEdge Ratings flagged the weak southwest monsoon as a potential drag on agricultural activity, projecting agriculture GVA growth at just 0.8% in Q2FY27, compared with 3.6% a year earlier. Nirmal Bang expects agriculture and allied activities to grow 3% during the quarter but anticipates a slowdown in the second half due to the monsoon deficit. CareEdge also expects overall GDP growth to moderate in H2FY27, partly due to an unfavourable base effect.

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What lies ahead for economy?

While India's economy is expected to maintain growth above 7% in Q2FY27, the outlook for the second half remains less certain. The pace of manufacturing and services activity, alongside the performance of agriculture, will be crucial in determining whether growth momentum can be sustained. The November 30 GDP release will provide a clearer assessment of the economy's performance during the quarter.