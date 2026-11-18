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15-20% don't want development, says CM Yogi

He further claimed that a section of the population opposed development and saw everything with negativity. "There's 15-20% who don't want development, see negativity in everything. Those who prefer unrest over celebrations will see their plans fail," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that BJP and its allies would make the Opposition's record on law and order a campaign issue. "The BJP, along with its allies, will contest this election by highlighting issues such as the alleged jungle raj and goondaraj under SP and Congress governments, along with curfews and riots."

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Reiterating his confidence in BJP's prospects, he said, "There is no doubt that the BJP will once again succeed in forming a government with a full majority for the third consecutive time."

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Uttar Pradesh election 2027 date

The assembly election is expected to held in February-March 2027 to 403 seats. The five-year term of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly ends on May 22, 2027.

What happened in 2022 assembly election?

In 2022, the BJP won for the second straight time with 255 seats in its kitty whereas Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 12 seats and NISHAD Party won 6 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed to win 111 seats whereas the Congress, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, managed to bag only 2 seats. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won 8 seats, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party bagged 6 seats and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) bagged one seat.