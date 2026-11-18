Rajawat has more than two decades of professional experience and has spent over a decade working across Tata Group airlines, including Vistara and Air India Express.

Who is Deepak Rajawat?

Before joining Air India Express as CFO, Rajawat was associated with Vistara from its inception. He held several senior positions covering corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance.

He subsequently became Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships, product development, inflight services, marketing and customer experience.

During his tenure, Vistara became India's second-largest airline by domestic market share. The airline also secured a place among the world's top 20 airlines in the Skytrax rankings, finishing 20th in 2022 and 16th in both 2023 and 2024.

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At Air India Express, Rajawat has been responsible for the airline's finance function while contributing to its expansion and integration within the Air India Group.

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What Air India Express chairman said

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of Air India Express, said Rajawat's experience across the group's airlines would be valuable as the carrier enters its next phase.

"Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group's airlines," Aggarwal said.

"Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group's transformation priorities."

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Aggarwal said he was confident Rajawat's leadership would help the airline build on its momentum while strengthening synergies across the Air India Group.

'Honoured to assume this responsibility'

Reacting to his appointment, Rajawat said he was looking forward to leading the airline during its expansion.

"I am honoured to assume this responsibility at an exciting stage in Air India Express' journey. Having been part of the Tata group's aviation ecosystem through Vistara and now Air India Express, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the evolution of Indian aviation over the past decade."

He said the airline had built momentum through its growing network and expanding fleet. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier that is efficient, innovative, and deeply human at its core."

Air India Express currently operates around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.

The airline has a fleet of 108 aircraft comprising Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family jets.