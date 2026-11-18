Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said most Nifty IT stocks declined today as Nvidia's earnings beat eased some concerns over the sustainability of global AI-led growth.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said, "Nvidia's better-than-expected results could help stabilise sentiment towards global technology stocks. Any improvement in tech sentiment may offer some support to global market mood, although it does little to alter the earnings outlook for Indian IT companies, which remains dependent on client spending, deal conversion and margin resilience."

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Nvidia also issued a stronger-than-anticipated revenue forecast for the December quarter, reinforcing expectations of sustained spending on AI computing infrastructure.

The company reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter, marking a 103 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from $57 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue also rose 20 per cent sequentially from $96.2 billion in the previous quarter.

Nvidia's net profit increased 105 per cent YoY to $65.3 billion, compared with $31.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income stood at $64.9 billion, against $31 billion a year earlier.

The data centre division remained the primary contributor to Nvidia's financial performance, benefiting from investments by cloud service providers and technology companies in AI infrastructure.

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For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027, Nvidia expects revenue of approximately $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent. This translates into a projected range of around $126.1 billion to $133.9 billion, above Wall Street's consensus estimate of about $125 billion.