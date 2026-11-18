"In fact, we're baking in a couple of percentage points derating in multiples. But India's a market, basically AI diversifier, where domestic demand is very strong. And that's coming in through earnings, and we think that will take the market higher," Koul said.

He said that, looking at the Indian market's 10-year valuation cycle relative to its own history, India was trading at 24-25 times earnings a couple of years ago, a level considered very expensive.

"That was around the same time we downgraded Indian equities, we downgraded India in 2024," he said.

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Indian markets fairly valued

"If India ever goes to, like, 15-16 times, that will be screaming cheap. At sort of 19-20 times, we think it's come fair relative to some of our macro models," Koul said.

Koul said the rotation was already underway, citing both his recent conversations with clients and macroeconomic data.

He said earnings in pockets of the market linked to AI infrastructure had been very strong this year, driving significant market outperformance. On the other hand, interest rates and energy prices remained elevated amid the Middle East crisis, weighing on rate-sensitive and oil-sensitive sectors.

"On the other side, you have these pressures, as both interest rates going higher, but also energy prices being elevated because of the Middle East crisis, and therefore the rate-sensitive, oil-sensitive pockets of the market have not done well this year," he said.

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Non-tech markets to make comeback

Koul said non-tech markets had underperformed, but both these factors could turn around as 2027 approaches.

"The AI capex cycle slowing down, which means it actually has more disproportionate impact on earnings and markets than on growth. That means that the growth backdrop or earnings growth backdrop for many of these tech-heavy equity markets will come down quite sharply. At the same time, in our base case expectations, you have sort of rate pressures going lower as we get deeper into the year, so will energy prices," Koul said.

He expects this to improve risk appetite, encouraging investors to build positions in non-tech pockets of emerging markets, including India.

"Equity markets are forward-looking and seems like the market is already starting to price some of that in here and so the main call we are basically making for next year is look, you will have decent equity market broad backdrops still positive gains," he said.