Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd rose 2% on Wednesday after the renewable energy company announced that its overseas subsidiaries had signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Thailand-based GSB Energy Company Ltd. The acquisition is aimed at supporting the company's expansion in solar renewable energy in Thailand.
Cleanmax Energy (Thailand) Company Ltd and Cleanmax IHQ (Thailand) Company Ltd, both wholly owned subsidiaries of Cleanmax Solar MENA FZCO (Dubai), signed a share purchase agreement with GSB Energy and its promoters on November 18. Following the transaction, the two subsidiaries will hold 99.99% and 0.01% of GSB Energy's share capital, respectively, making it a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.