Clean Max Enviro shares touched a high of Rs 1,284.80, up 1.87% from the previous close of Rs 1,261.20. The stock opened at Rs 1,269.90 and hit a low of Rs 1,256.55 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 1,269.10, up 0.63%.

According to the company's exchange filing, the transaction is valued at an enterprise value of 2.47 million Thai baht and will be completed through cash consideration. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31, 2026. The company also disclosed that no governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the transaction.

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GSB Energy operates in the renewable energy generation sector and was incorporated in Thailand on October 20, 2025. The company is being acquired to enable the growth and further development of Clean Max Enviro's solar renewable energy capacity in the country.

The filing stated that GSB Energy had a net worth of 1.24 million Thai baht as of December 31, 2025, while its turnover for the year was nil. The acquisition does not fall under related-party transactions, and the promoters or promoter group do not have an interest in the target entity, the company said.