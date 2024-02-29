WATCH: DDA razes home of Silkyara tunnel rat-hole miner in demolition drive

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted a demolition drive on February 28, which included the house of a rat-hole miner who was instrumental in rescuing 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel, Uttarakhand, last year.

A video of the demolition has now gone viral on social media. Hassan shared the video and claimed that the building he and his family was residing was "razed in the drive".

In a heart-wrenching video message, Hassan said: "My house is the only thing I asked for as an award (for Uttarakhand rescue operation), but DDA razed my home without any notice."

Hassan claimed that despite his prior plea to the authorities to secure his house, it was demolished without any information. He also stated that he purchased the house in 2013 and holds a registry from 1987.

In the video, Hassan said he had to go to a police station in connection with the incident. He was accompanied by Munna Qureshi, another member of his team who rescued the workers trapped inside the Uttarkashi tunnel.

#WATCH | Delhi: House of one of the rat miners, who were part of Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation, razed during an anti-encroachment drive by DDA (28/02) pic.twitter.com/3069wrOAi9 — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Qureshi said they were beaten up by the police. The two also accused the police of allegedly bringing Wakeel Hassan's minor children to the police station and beating them up.

The miner, Wakeel Hassan, and his family are now homeless following the DDA's action in Khajoori Khas. The DDA, on the other hand, stated that the drive was aimed at removing encroachments from its planned development land.

"On February 28, a demolition drive was conducted by the DDA to remove encroachment from its acquired land in village Khajoori Khas. The land was part of planned development land," the DDA told news agency PTI.

A Delhi Officer told India Today that the demolition of many illegal structures during the drive and mentioned providing assistance to maintain law and order. Hassan, along with five other members of the rat-hole mining team, live in north-east Delhi's Khajoori Khas.

Their unique mining techniques played a critical role in the rescue operation following the Silkyara tunnel collapse in November last year. The rat-hole miners utilised special techniques to clear rubble and free the trapped workers.

(With agency, India Today inputs)